© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
Top Stories
After more than a century of trying, Congress passes an anti-lynching bill
The Associated Press
,
Passage of the legislation to make lynching a federal crime is a major milestone after more than 200 attempts to pass such legislation failed over the course of a century.
Stolichnaya Vodka rebrands as 'Stoli,' trying to distance itself from Putin
Vanessa Romo
,
A woman makes a phone call in front of police officers blocking access to Red Square in central Moscow on March 2, 2022
Kirill Kudryavtsev
/
AFP via Getty Images
Russia is restricting social media. Here's what we know
Shannon Bond
,

Now Playing

live_and_local_logo.png
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.
To Listen to Your Favorites, Click Here
riversidechats_logo.png
The Latest From The KIOS Newsroom
Load More
Donate Car Image-Resize-02-02-22.png
Make an impact this year, donate your vehicle in 2022!
Details Here!
LIVE CORONAVIRUS/COVID 19 UPDATES
  1. NE Rates of Colon Cancer Higher Than Most–This Two-Part Interview With Dr. Thorson Tells How to Win!
  2. The Greater Omaha Chamber Takes Huge Step in Developing Streetcar, Stephen Osberg Explains
  3. APA Hosting Workshop to “Recast” Omaha, Jeff Ray Explains How Planning Really Makes City Life Better
  4. UNMC Receives Grant To Stem Tide Of Nursing Shortage
  5. Grammy Nominated Baritone, Zachary James, Makes His Opera Omaha and “Live & Local” Debuts This Week
MemberCard.png