Passage of the legislation to make lynching a federal crime is a major milestone after more than 200 attempts to pass such legislation failed over the course of a century.
The NFL said Ridley placed several bets last November while he was taking a break from football. It found no evidence that Ridley had inside information or that his team knew he had placed the bets.
More than half of U.S. households have ordered at-home COVID-19 tests to be shipped to their homes. Now they can get more.
Fear of higher energy prices led to a sharp sell-off on Wall Street, with the Nasdaq now in what's known as a bear market.
In cases from North Carolina and Pennsylvania, Republican state legislatures sought to block decisions issued by state supreme courts based on the states' respective constitutions.
Russian and Ukrainian workers at Russian Samovar are united in their opposition to the war.
The request comes after a federal judge in Texas blocked the Navy from halting the deployment of Navy SEALs who won't comply with the military's vaccine mandate.
A roundup of key developments and the latest in-depth coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Two children, their father and their grandmother were killed when a tornado hit the grandparents' home that didn't have a basement.
The letter has become widely regarded as a symbol of support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russian military vehicles participating in the invasion have donned the letter.
Many WNBA players head overseas to play during the off-season, where they can be paid much more than they earn in the U.S. Griner, who was arrested for allegedly transporting drugs, is one of them.
The reported Russian effort to find Syrians with urban combat experience is the latest indication that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is not going as planned.
Levi's is suspending commercial operations in Russia, citing its aggression in Ukraine. The company's iconic blue jeans represented freedom and capitalism during the days of the Soviet Union.
LIVE CORONAVIRUS/COVID 19 UPDATES
- NE Rates of Colon Cancer Higher Than Most–This Two-Part Interview With Dr. Thorson Tells How to Win!
- The Greater Omaha Chamber Takes Huge Step in Developing Streetcar, Stephen Osberg Explains
- APA Hosting Workshop to “Recast” Omaha, Jeff Ray Explains How Planning Really Makes City Life Better
- UNMC Receives Grant To Stem Tide Of Nursing Shortage
- Grammy Nominated Baritone, Zachary James, Makes His Opera Omaha and “Live & Local” Debuts This Week