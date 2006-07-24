Smokey Robinson: A Classic Sings the Classics

R&B pioneer Smokey Robinson's silky-smooth voice has earned him the title of "America's poet laureate of love." He's been a fixture in popular music for 50 years and was one of the chief architects of the Motown sound.

Now the singer is revisiting the soundtrack of his own childhood with a new CD of classic tunes first made famous by Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Billie Holiday, Nat King Cole and others.

Robinson is no stranger to some of the tunes in this new collection -- he first recorded "Speak Low" and "I've Got You Under My Skin" with the Miracles in 1962. Now 66 years old, he's taking the songs in new and surprising directions.

