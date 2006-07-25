Classical Guitarist Traverses 'Hemispheres'

Originally from Iran, classical guitarist Lily Afshar stayed in the United States after the Islamic revolution in her homeland. Like her life, her music crosses continents.

On her latest CD, Hemispheres, Afshar showcases music inspired by traditional Persian songs; she also plays the sehtar (a three-stringed Persian lute).

Afshar comes from a musical family. Her father was a pianist and violinist, and encouraged his daughter to pursue classical guitar. She is now the head of the guitar program at the University of Memphis.

Afshar talks to Robert Siegel about how her father presented her with her first guitar, the qualities and traditions of Persian music and the only concert she ever cancelled.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.