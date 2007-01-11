From Melisma to Idiocracy: A Couch Potato's Guide

Embrace your inner coach potato this weekend.

While you wait for the Tuesday night return of American Idol (admit it, you watch it), learn about and listen to the musical art of melisma.

24 kicks off its sixth season Sunday. We have a preview of the twisted new day to come.

Borat fans will laugh like little girls when they see Idiocracy, a harsh satire of an stupendously dumbed-down future from the man responsible for Beavis and Butthead, King of the Hill and Office Space. How dumb is the future? Costco offers law degrees, and the most popular movie in the land is a shot of someone's butt.

We also have an exclusive clip from the sitcom with the best name ever: Little Mosque on the Prairie, courtesy of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

Finally, in case you decide to leave the comfort of your couch, you'll get a jolt out of Stomp the Yard, a new movie in which dancers lord it over us mere mortals.

