Patty Griffin in Concert

Ever since she began her career as an acoustic singer-songwriter in the early '80s, Patty Griffin has specialized in sweet, smart ballads with shades of blues, pop, folk and country. Griffin performed a concert from WXPN and World Cafe Live in Philadelphia on Feb. 9.

After relocating to Boston in the mid-'80s, Griffin began recording the demos for her first album, Living With Ghosts, which finally saw national release in 1996. From there, she relocated to Austin, where she began releasing a string of fine albums. After 2002's 1000 Kisses was nominated for a Grammy, Griffin finally received the widespread mainstream exposure she'd long deserved.

Her recent releases have expanded on that success, and she's gone on to shape a more worldly sound, complementing her quietly moving voice with increasingly prominent blues and country overtones. Griffin remains active between studio recordings by appearing as a guest vocalist and touring extensively. A new album, Children Running Through, came out Tuesday.

