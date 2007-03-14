South by Southwest: Best Bets and Big Stories

Every March, tens of thousands of music fans converge on Austin, Texas, to attend South by Southwest — a four-day music marathon in which dozens of clubs showcase more than 1,300 acts in a wide variety of genres. Part industry trade show, part fan feast, SXSW provides one-stop shopping for those looking for music discovery.

In anticipation of SXSW, which runs through Saturday, NPR music producer Stephen Thompson offers these recommendations.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.