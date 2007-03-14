© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

South by Southwest: Best Bets and Big Stories

Published March 14, 2007 at 10:01 PM CDT

Every March, tens of thousands of music fans converge on Austin, Texas, to attend South by Southwest — a four-day music marathon in which dozens of clubs showcase more than 1,300 acts in a wide variety of genres. Part industry trade show, part fan feast, SXSW provides one-stop shopping for those looking for music discovery.

In anticipation of SXSW, which runs through Saturday, NPR music producer Stephen Thompson offers these recommendations.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPRNPR News