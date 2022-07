Soul singer Lalah Hathaway is back on the scene with a new album, Self Portrait. The actress and vocalist is the daughter of the late R&B legend Donny Hathaway.

In a recent visit to NPR's Studio 4B, Hathaway talks about her music, embracing her own legacy and how her latest album challenged her in very unique ways.

