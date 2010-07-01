The Declaration Of Independence, Read Aloud
Editor's note on July 8, 2022: This story quotes the U.S. Declaration of Independence — a document that contains offensive language about Native Americans, including a racial slur.
Twenty-two years ago, Morning Edition launched what has become an Independence Day tradition: hosts, reporters, newscasters and commentators reading the Declaration of Independence.
It was 234 years ago this Sunday that church bells rang out over Philadelphia, as the Continental Congress adopted Thomas Jefferson's draft of the Declaration of Independence.
Below is the original text of the Declaration, alongside photos of the NPR staff members and contributors who performed the reading.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
1 of 29 — Steve Inskeep
Doby Photography / NPR
2 of 29 — Renee Montagne
Doby Photography / NPR
3 of 29 — Juan Williams
/ AP
4 of 29 — Jean Cochran
Doby Photography / NPR
5 of 29 — Julie McCarthy
/ Wen Wang
6 of 29 — Don Gonyea
Doby Photography / NPR
7 of 29 — Deborah Amos
/ Steve Barrett
8 of 29 — Carl Kasell
Doby Photography / NPR
9 of 29 — Mary Louise Kelly
Doby Photography / NPR
10 of 29 — Brian Naylor
Doby Photography / NPR
11 of 29 — Sylvia Poggioli
Kainaz Amaria / NPR
12 of 29 — David Greene
David Gilkey / NPR
13 of 29 — Cheryl Corley
Steve Barrett / NPR
14 of 29 — Nina Totenberg
Steve Barrett / NPR
15 of 29 — Eric Westervelt
/ NPR
16 of 29 — Elizabeth Blair
Doby Photography / NPR
17 of 29 — Robert Smith
Steve Barrett / NPR
18 of 29 — Mara Liasson
Doby / NPR
19 of 29 — Linda Wertheimer
/ Steve Barrett
20 of 29 — Tom Goldman
/ Steve Barrett
21 of 29 — Jackie Northam
/ skphotomedia
22 of 29 — Michele Keleman
Doby / NPR
23 of 29 — Ari Shapiro
Doby Photography / NPR
24 of 29 — Larry Abramson
Larry / NPR
25 of 29 — Susan Stamberg
Doby Photography / NPR
26 of 29 — Scott Horsley
Doby Photography / NPR
27 of 29 — Cokie Roberts
Steve Fenn / ABC, Inc.
28 of 29 — Renee Montagne
Doby Photography / NPR
29 of 29 — Steve Inskeep
Doby Photography / NPR