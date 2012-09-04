Few bands seem to matter to us as much as the ones we discover in our youth. It may be, in part, because we're the most open to new ideas and sounds when we're coming of age. But mostly it's just a time when we need the comfort and companionship of a favorite band the most - a group or artist that helps us make sense of the world and find our place in it.

If you follow our blog, you may have seen a recent post asking you to tell us about the most important band of your college years. We got a lot of great stories on the blog, and on our Soundcloud page, from people both reminiscing about their college years long gone by, and the college years they're currently living. On this edition of All Songs Considered, we share some of those stories and the bands that made a difference in people's lives when they needed it most.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.