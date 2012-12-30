Songs That Rocked 2012: Alt.Latino's Listener Picks

Throughout the year, Alt.Latino hosts Jasmine Garsd and Felix Contreras have been visiting Weekend Edition Sunday and sharing exciting new music from across the Latin world. Here, they swing by one last time before the year is up, to tell us about some of the best music of 2012.

Garsd and Contreras have been asking listeners to vote on their favorite songs, and the results are in: They range from deeply political Chilean rapper Ana Tijoux to the emotional music of up-and-coming Mexican crooners Carla Morrison and Natalia Lafourcade — plus Ondatropica, a project that brings together all the music of Colombia. Given the diversity of the region, that's no small feat.

