DJ Betto Arcos Spins The Latest From Brazil

DJ Betto Arcos joins weekends on All Things Considered once again to share the music he's been spinning on Global Village, a world music program out of KPFK in Los Angeles. Picks this time are from Brazil, and include some socially conscious samba, a bilingual reggae tune, a hometown anthem and a collaboration between two composers, the name of which literally means "unplayable." Click the audio link to hear Arcos' conversation with NPR's Jacki Lyden.

