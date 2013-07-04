Park Service Cleans Up Eggs In Death Valley

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Yesterday, we told you about tourists flocking to Death Valley, here in California, for the 100th anniversary of the hottest day ever recorded there, or anywhere on this Earth. We noted they were frying eggs on the pavement. Turns out, the park service noticed, too. They've been cleaning up runny yokes and eggshells left and right. For a proper fried egg, says the park service, use a skillet. And here's the trick: Use a lid to keep in the moisture. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.