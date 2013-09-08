New Latin Music That's Rocking The Americas

The hosts of Alt.Latino stop by Weekend Edition Sunday once again to share some favorite new songs from across the Americas. Speaking from Mexico City where she's currently on assignment, Jasmine Garsd offers a tune that's getting nonstop airplay on Mexican radio, and explains cumbia, a genre she says is Latin America's musical backbone. Felix Contreras plays a new track from a Colombian superstar. Also included is a premiere from Juana Molina, an Argentine singer who has garnered a cult following in the U.S. indie rock scene.

