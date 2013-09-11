Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing
Our September edition of Heavy Rotation features an African legend, an indie-folk orchestra from Portland, and a French band ready to catch on in America. But first, our panelists:
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
1 of 9 — Ellis Ludwig-Leone.
Ellis Ludwig-Leone.
/
2 of 9 — Laura Veirs.
Laura Veirs.
/
3 of 9 — Typhoon's Kyle Morton.
Typhoon's Kyle Morton.
/
4 of 9 — Amanda Shires.
Amanda Shires.
/
5 of 9 — Mulatu Astatke.
Mulatu Astatke.
/
6 of 9 — La Femme.
La Femme.
/ Courtesy of the artist
7 of 9 — CLOUDEATER.
CLOUDEATER.
Dustin Chambers / Courtesy of the artist
8 of 9 — Scout Niblett.
Scout Niblett.
/
9 of 9 — David Ramirez.
David Ramirez.
/