Fall Music Preview

On this week's show, we've got a massive amount of new music from an incredible list of fall releases, including special premieres from Poliça, Son Lux, Mount Eerie, Anna Calvi, Luscious Jackson and more.

NPR Music's Stephen Thompson and Ann Powers from NPR Music's The Record join hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton to talk about these and more, with a bonus debate about synth pop versus guitar rock.

