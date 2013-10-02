© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Ravi Coltrane Quartet: Live At The Village Vanguard

WBGO | By Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published October 2, 2013 at 8:00 AM CDT
Ravi Coltrane.
Ravi Coltrane.
John Rogers for NPR
Johnathan Blake (drums) and Dezron Douglas.
Johnathan Blake (drums) and Dezron Douglas.
John Rogers for NPR
David Virelles.
David Virelles.
John Rogers for NPR
Dezron Douglas.
Dezron Douglas.
John Rogers for NPR
Ravi Coltrane.
Ravi Coltrane.
John Rogers for NPR
Johnathan Blake.
Johnathan Blake.
John Rogers for NPR
David Virelles.
David Virelles.
John Rogers for NPR
Backstage, Dezron Douglas and guest Steve Lehman chat with host Josh Jackson.
Backstage, Dezron Douglas and guest Steve Lehman chat with host Josh Jackson.
John Rogers for NPR
Ravi Coltrane backstage.
Ravi Coltrane backstage.
John Rogers for NPR
Outside the Village Vanguard.
Outside the Village Vanguard.
John Rogers for NPR
The Ravi Coltrane quartet.
The Ravi Coltrane quartet.
John Rogers for NPR
Ravi Coltrane.
Ravi Coltrane.
John Rogers for NPR

After releasing his latest album, last year's Spirit Fiction, saxophonist Ravi Coltrane put his decade-old quartet on hiatus, and has now assembled a new group. Had John Coltrane lived to see his son grow up, he might have told Ravi about how his own "classic quartet" broke up; he'd begun to incorporate new voices (including Ravi's mother Alice Coltrane) by the time his new band recorded live at the Village Vanguard in 1966. But that exchange never happened, and Ravi Coltrane discovered his inheritance on his own. Perhaps that's one reason why he developed a sleek and modern approach, loosely suggesting his father's adventurous spirit but not his signature sound.

Ravi Coltrane will soon bring his new band into the Village Vanguard for a week. WBGO and NPR Music presented a live video webcast and radio broadcast of the Ravi Coltrane Quartet in concert.

Set List

  • "Who Wants Ice Cream?" (R. Alessi)

  • "Word Order" (R. Coltrane)

  • "Segment" (C. Parker)

  • "Quilly's Blade" (R. Coltrane)

  • "For Turiya" (C. Haden)

  • "Mr. Day" (J. Coltrane)

    • Personnel

  • Ravi Coltrane, saxophones

  • David Virelles, piano

  • Dezron Douglas, bass

  • Johnathan Blake, drums

    • Copyright 2013 WBGO

