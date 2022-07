Watch a special Halloween Tiny Desk Concert in which a gorilla-suit-clad Neko Case performs alongside Kelly Hogan, as well as Eric Bachmann of Crooked Fingers and Archers of Loaf.

Set List

"Night Still Comes"

"Calling Cards"

"Local Girl"

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Denise DeBelius; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Becky Harlan, Abbey Oldham, Christopher Parks; photo by Meredith Rizzo/NPR

