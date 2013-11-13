Carnegie Hall Live With The San Francisco Symphony

1 of 9 — Michael Tilson Thomas put together an intriguing program for this performance by the San Francisco Symphony at Carnegie Hall on Nov. 13, 2013: Beethoven's Leonore Overture No. 3, Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 25 with pianist Jeremy Denk, Copland's woefully underheard Symphonic Ode, and current composer Steven Mackey's fantastical Eating Greens.

