© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Viking's Choice 2013: We Saved The Weirdest And Loudest For Last

By Lars Gotrich,
Bob Boilen
Published December 31, 2013 at 1:59 PM CST
Clockwise from top left: Circuit des Yeux, Jeremiah Cymerman, Katie Gately, Satan, SubRosa.
Courtesy of the artist
Clockwise from top left: Circuit des Yeux, Jeremiah Cymerman, Katie Gately, Satan, SubRosa.

We've saved the best (and weirdest ... and loudest) for last. It's been a couple of years since we last had NPR Music producer Lars Gotrich on the show to highlight the year in metal and what he sometimes calls "outer sound," a nebulous grouping of experimental music. It was time to bring his weird sonic world back.

In 2013, the impeccably named heavy metal band Satan came out of the woodwork after a 17-year gap as if nothing had changed in heavy music and made its best album yet. Circuit des Yeux and Jeremiah Cymerman shook hell in their own ways. And, more than ever before, Lars Gotrich looked to cassettes and artists like Giant Claw and Katie Gately for the bizarre, inspired and even euphoric.

Over on the Best Music of 2013 blog, you'll find the complete lists of Lars' favorite metal and cassette releases of 2013. This episode of All Songs Considered includes highlights from both lists, plus a couple of added bonus tracks — you can read Lars' notes and stream all the songs below.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Satan.
1 of 6  — Satan.
/
Giant Claw
2 of 6  — Giant Claw
/
Pipes.
3 of 6  — Pipes.
/
Overdue.
4 of 6  — Overdue.
/
Sky Burial.
5 of 6  — Sky Burial.
/
Holly Waxwing.
6 of 6  — Holly Waxwing.
/

Tags

NPRNPR News
Lars Gotrich
Listen to the Viking's Choice playlist, subscribe to the newsletter.
See stories by Lars Gotrich
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen