© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heavy Rotation: 10 Love Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published February 13, 2014 at 1:00 AM CST
Shlohmo
1 of 10  — Shlohmo
The Juan Maclean.
2 of 10  — The Juan Maclean.
Nick Millhiser
Vampire Weekend.
3 of 10  — Vampire Weekend.
Mary Lambert.
4 of 10  — Mary Lambert.
Jhené Aiko.
5 of 10  — Jhené Aiko.
Childish Gambino.
6 of 10  — Childish Gambino.
Autumn de Wilde
Planningtorock.
7 of 10  — Planningtorock.
Planningtorock.
Gina Chavez.
8 of 10  — Gina Chavez.
Lydia Loveless.
9 of 10  — Lydia Loveless.
Jeremy Messersmith.
10 of 10  — Jeremy Messersmith.
Kyle Dean Reinford

Heavy Rotation is a monthly sampler of public radio personalities' favorite songs. Check out past editions here.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPRNPR News