© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How Hip-Hop Changed Latin Music Forever

By Jasmine Garsd
Published February 21, 2014 at 9:45 AM CST
Rapper Bocafloja is a pioneer of Mexican hip-hop.
Thomas De Los Santos
/
Courtesy of the artist
Rapper Bocafloja is a pioneer of Mexican hip-hop.

This month on Alt.Latino, we're celebrating Black History Month — and this week, that means diving into a genre that's near and dear to our heart: Latin hip-hop. We play hip-hop often, and have our favorite artists, but this week we get to go deep alongside Latin music blogger Juan Data, as well as a pioneer of Mexican hip-hop, rapper Bocafloja. Together, we discuss how hip-hop trickled into Latin America, changing our music scene forever.

And, since this week we're all about hip-hop, now is a good time for a special announcement: We're about to head to SXSW to participate in the inaugural SXAmericas, a series of events geared to connect U.S. Latino and Latin American technology, music and film-industry thought leaders. We'll host an intimate chat with French-Chilean rapper Ana Tijoux at the SXSW Convention Center in Austin, Texas, on Thursday, March 13. Hope to see you there!

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

x
1 of 8  — x
x
/ x
x
2 of 8  — x
x
/ x
x
3 of 8  — x
x
/ x
x
4 of 8  — x
x
/ x
x
5 of 8  — x
x
/ x
x
6 of 8  — x
x
/ x
x
7 of 8  — x
x
/ x
x
8 of 8  — x
x
/ x

Tags

NPRNPR News
Jasmine Garsd
See stories by Jasmine Garsd