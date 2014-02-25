New Mix: The Walkmen's Hamilton Leithauser, The Faint, Perfect Pussy

On this week's All Songs Considered, we've got two premieres: A beauty called "Alexandra" by The Walkmen's Hamilton Leithauser, and a shred-fest called "Interference Fits" by raucous Syracuse punk band Perfect Pussy.

But host Bob Boilen kicks off the mix with the Omaha-based rock group The Faint. "Help in the Head," from Doom Abuse, the band's first new album in six years, is a heart-pounding thrill ride.

Co-host Robin Hilton calms things down with the deep, transfixing ambient sounds of Christina Vantzou. The singer, illustrator and filmmaker recorded her latest album, No. 2, with money she saved from teaching mathematics.

Later on the show, we're joined by NPR Music editor, Jacob Ganz, who shares his song of the week: Hundred Waters' "Down From the Rafters." We also hear from Recommended Dose's Otis Hart, who shares a bass-heavy dance track by Tuscan artist Clap! Clap!

Plus, we hear about Bob's latest obsession: Goats standing on things, as featured in his weekly recommendations column "Bob's Rainbows."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.