Messing With Texas: Alt.Latino's Favorite Music From SXSW 2014

If you've ever wondered how Felix Contreras and I sound when we're happy but exhausted — and stuffing our faces with Texas barbecue — then this is the episode you've been waiting for.

Once we'd had our fill of music at SXSW in Austin, Texas, we somehow managed to trek up a hill — it was a small hill, but we where so tired, even Felix's sumptuous salt-and-pepper mane was falling flat — to Franklin's Barbecue.

We decided to turn our tape recorders on as we gracelessly chomped, chewed and, of course, talked about what makes our mouth water the most: great music.

Did you go to SXSW? Tell us about your favorite discoveries.

