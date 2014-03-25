New Mix: The Black Keys, Swans, Metronomy, More

This week, hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton play brand new cuts from springtime releases by the well-established and widely adored bands The Black Keys and Swans. Both songs are instantly recognizable: The Black Keys for their spare, punchy, guitar-based pop, and Swans for their epic, densely layered orchestrations.

Bob shares music by a New Zealand-based band called Tiny Ruins. That song's airy vocals and restrained instrumentation pair well with a pick from Robin: Dylan Shearer, who channels the folky, quiet side of Pink Floyd on a song called "Meadow Mines (Fort Polio)."

Also on the program: The strangely alluring electronica of London's Metronomy; and Robin mourns the loss his beloved Jayhawks suffered over the weekend in the NCAA basketball tournament with the soothing sounds of A Winged Victory For The Sullen.

