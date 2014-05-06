© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

New Mix: Tori Amos Song Premiere, A Wes Anderson Tribute, More

Published May 6, 2014 at 11:00 AM CDT
Clockwise from upper left: Tori Amos, Zee Avi, Alice Boman, Fenster
Clockwise from upper left: Tori Amos, Zee Avi, Alice Boman, Fenster

Tori Amos has spent the past several years exploring other worlds of music. She released two albums of classical-inspired work, including a collection of her earlier pop songs retooled as orchestral tracks. Most recently she helped write a musical for the London National Theater. But this month Amos is back with Unrepentant Geraldines, a new album filled with her signature piano-driven baroque pop songs. On this week's All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton premiere "16 Shades Of Blue," a new cut from the album, and talk about why it's Amos' best record in 20 years.

Also on the show: Malaysian-born singer-songwriter Zee Avi covers The Velvet Underground song "Who Loves The Sun;" A new tribute album showcases some of the music featured in Wes Anderson's films, including a thumping cover of The Kinks' song "Nothing In This World Can Stop Me Worrying 'Bout That Girl;" and the Berlin and New York-based dream pop group Fenster is back with an atmospheric sophomore full-length called The Pink Caves. Plus: The captivating voice of singer Alice Boman and the Led Zeppelin-inspired rock of Milezo.

