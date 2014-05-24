No Sleep 'Til Puerto Rico: Guest DJ With AJ Davila

Warning: This week's show contains language and content some listeners may find offensive.

Jessica Goldstein / NPR / NPR This is what we looked like after taping a Guest DJ set with AJ Davila.

I wish every episode of Alt.Latino somehow featured AJ Davila, even if it's just reading credits, or maybe calling and saying hi in the middle of the show. The Puerto Rican rocker is one of the most enjoyable musicians we've ever had record a Guest DJ set for us. I can't think of another guest who's made me laugh so hard I had to turn away from the mic — but it didn't hurt that he's the one guest to bring beer along with an excellent selection of new Puerto Rican music.

Also joining us this week is the talented Ahmed Albizu, who plays bass with Davila and has his own terrific band, called Re-Animadores.

On second thought, maybe having AJ Davila on our show should be reserved for special occasions, kind of like Christmas. Davila Day is a respected holiday here at Alt.Latino — one we observe with laughter, beer and, of course, killer music.

