New Mix: Cat Power With Coldplay, Brian Eno, Broncho, The Wytches, More

On this week's All Songs Considered: After some speculation on Pink Floyd's just-announced album The Endless River, Robin kicks off the show with Broncho's "Class Historian," which he describes as the most immediately catchy song he's heard all year. Not to be out-catchied, Bob retaliates with Rubblebucket's "Carousel Ride," from the band's upcoming release Survival Sounds. Full of explosive synthesizers and melodies made to climb the charts, it gives Robin a run for his money.

Bob also plays Brian Eno and Karl Hyde's trance-inducing "DBF," from the pair's recent LP, High Life, and follows that with the gentler yet equally hypnotic "Lonestar," by the Baltimore duo Peals (which is led by members of Future Islands and Double Dagger). Keeping the peaceful mood going, Robin plays "The First Time," the tranquil opening track to singer-songwriter Matt Kivel's Days of Being Wild, released today.

Bob and Robin close out the show with Coldplay and Cat Power's unexpected collaboration "Wish I Was Here," from the soundtrack of Zach Braff's upcoming film of the same name. After such a frenetic first half to the show, "Wish I Was Here" is the slow, soothing finale. When it's over, everyone is ready for a cuddly nap.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.