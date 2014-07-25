Ryan Adams: Newport Folk 2014
Ryan Adams used to be the picture of ramshackle prolificacy — a man with Prince's desire to flood the market with product, not to mention an equally slippery grip on the quality-control lever. But Adams has calmed down dramatically in recent years, for reasons ranging from a stabler personal life to his battles with Ménière's disease, which attacks the inner ear and affects hearing and balance.
In September, the former Whiskeytown singer returns with his self-titled 14th studio album, which comes out nearly three years after his lightly brooding Ashes & Fire. Adams showcased some of his new songs — and many others from his long and frequently glorious catalog — in a performance webcast live from the 2014 Newport Folk Festival on Friday, July 25 in Newport, R.I.
Video Set List
Audio Set List
