Ryan Adams: Newport Folk 2014

Ryan Adams used to be the picture of ramshackle prolificacy — a man with Prince's desire to flood the market with product, not to mention an equally slippery grip on the quality-control lever. But Adams has calmed down dramatically in recent years, for reasons ranging from a stabler personal life to his battles with Ménière's disease, which attacks the inner ear and affects hearing and balance.

In September, the former Whiskeytown singer returns with his self-titled 14th studio album, which comes out nearly three years after his lightly brooding Ashes & Fire. Adams showcased some of his new songs — and many others from his long and frequently glorious catalog — in a performance webcast live from the 2014 Newport Folk Festival on Friday, July 25 in Newport, R.I.

Video Set List

"Gimme Something Good"

Audio Set List

"Gimme Something Good"

"Magick"

"Stay With Me"

"Fix It"

"Dirty Rain"

"Let It Ride"

"Shadows"

"Oh My Sweet Carolina"

"Everybody Knows"

"Catherine"

"My Wrecking Ball"

"Peaceful Valley"

"Beautiful Sorta"

"Do I Wait"

"Mother"

"Come Pick Me Up"

