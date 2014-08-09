© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

'Global Village' Presents New Collaborations In Latin Music

By NPR Staff
Published August 9, 2014 at 4:12 PM CDT
Silvia Perez Cruz and Raul Fernandez Miro released their latest collaboration, <em>Granada</em>, in June.
Silvia Perez Cruz and Raul Fernandez Miro released their latest collaboration, <em>Granada</em>, in June.

World music DJ Betto Arcos joins NPR's Arun Rath once again this weekend on All Things Considered to share some of the music he's been spinning on Global Village, the show he hosts on KPFK in Los Angeles. This time around, Arcos presents four collaborations between female singers and guitarists, a list that includes a duo re-imagining traditional Mexican music, jazz crooners and more. Hear his conversation with NPR's Arun Rath at the audio link above.

NPR Staff
