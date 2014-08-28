© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published August 28, 2014 at 9:03 AM CDT
Liam Bailey.
1 of 10  — Liam Bailey.
Shane McCauley
Merchandise.
2 of 10  — Merchandise.
Timothy Saccenti
Nick Hakim.
3 of 10  — Nick Hakim.
William Hacker
Laura Jean.
4 of 10  — Laura Jean.
Reigning Sound.
5 of 10  — Reigning Sound.
Kyle Dean Reinford
Barr Brothers.
6 of 10  — Barr Brothers.
Field Report.
7 of 10  — Field Report.
Israel Nash.
8 of 10  — Israel Nash.
Hippo Campus.
9 of 10  — Hippo Campus.
The DangerFeel Newbies.
10 of 10  — The DangerFeel Newbies.

Heavy Rotation is a monthly sampler of public radio hosts' favorite songs. Check out past editions here.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPRNPR News