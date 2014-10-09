Johnny O'Neal: Live at Mezzrow

Pianist and singer Johnny O'Neal never learned to read music, but didn't really need to: He was one of Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers and even convincingly imitated the fast-fingered Art Tatum in the biopic Ray. Now, after decades off the scene — and with his health under control — he's re-establishing himself in New York as an incredible old-school performer.

Jazz Night in America visits him in one of New York's most intimate rooms: The new 30-person basement room Mezzrow. O'Neal plays there every Monday night, where we find him welcoming special guests to the stage.

Set List

"Born To Be Blue" (Tormé/Wells)

"In Good Hands" (O'Neal)

"Stardust" (Carmichael/Parish)

"Fee Fi Fo Fum" (Wayne Shorter)

"Ray's Idea" (Ray Brown)

"I'm Your Mailman" (based on "Bye Bye Blackbird" by Ray Henderson)

"Teardrops In The Rain" (Bennett/Tepper)

Blues Medley/"Every Day I Have The Blues" (Memphis Slim)

Personnel

Johnny O'Neal, piano and voice; Luke Sellick, bass. With Stacy Dillard, soprano saxophone; Brianna Thomas, voice; Tivon Pennicott, tenor saxophone; Ben Paterson, piano; Carlos Abadie, trumpet.

Copyright 2022 WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center. To see more, visit WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center.