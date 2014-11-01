© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

'Global Village' Goes To Mexico: 4 Songs That Fuse Style And Tradition

By NPR Staff
Published November 1, 2014 at 4:00 PM CDT
Oaxacan band Pasatono Orquesta's new album, <em>Maroma</em>, is inspired by the traveling circus of the same name that focuses on the performance of a clown.
Oaxacan band Pasatono Orquesta's new album, <em>Maroma</em>, is inspired by the traveling circus of the same name that focuses on the performance of a clown.

DJ Betto Arcos — host of KPFK's Global Village, L.A. man about town, and intrepid traveler — joins NPR's Arun Rath from time to time to share music from around the world. This time around, Arcos brings All Things Considered four songs from Mexico, including tracks from a contemporary singer-songwriter who blends styles from all across Latin and Central America with poetic lyrics and an 11-member fusion group from Xalapa, invested both in promoting peace and spreading "son jarocho," the traditional roots music of Veracruz. Hear their conversation at the audio link and listen to the music below.

