Revive Big Band At Berklee

What would it sound like if someone bridged the gap between big band jazz and classic hip-hop anthems? Between Art Blakey and A Tribe Called Quest; between Freddie Hubbard and J. Dilla? One answer is offered by trumpeter Igmar Thomas, the founder and musical director of the Revive Big Band. Between originals, standard jazz repertoire and orchestrations of contemporary classics, Thomas aligns a multi-generational ensemble with a black music tradition that leads to the present day.

The Revive Big Band is an anchor project of Revive Music Group, the concert production and online media organization that Berklee College of Music alum Meghan Stabile started six years ago. Jazz Night In America heads to Berklee to present a special live concert webcast of the Revive Big Band in conjunction with WBGO's The Checkout: Live.

Set List

"To Kinda Lounge Around" (based on "Fuller Love" by Bobby Watson, arr. Igmar Thomas/Raydar Ellis) [feat. Raydar Ellis]

"One Of A Kind" (Freddie Hubbard/Igmar Thomas)

"Play It Back" (Dr. Lonnie Smith)

"Levels" (Bilal/Shafiq Husayn) [feat. Bilal]

"Speak No Evil" (Wayne Shorter)

"Runnin' Outta Time" (Marc Cary)

Personnel

Igmar Thomas, trumpet/arranger. Ryan Resky, trumpet; Josh Evans, trumpet; Billy Buss, trumpet; Doug Beavers, trombone; Stafford Hunter, trombone; James Rogers, bass trombone; Godwin Louis, alto saxophone; Alex Han, alto saxophone; Marcus Strickland, tenor saxophone; Patience Higgins, baritone saxophone; Ray Angry, keyboards; Dezron Douglas, bass; Otis Brown III, drums. With special guests Raydar Ellis, MC; Bilal, voice.

