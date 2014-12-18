© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

The Best Of 2014: Alt.Latino Listeners' Picks

By Jasmine Garsd
Published December 18, 2014 at 11:01 AM CST
In 2014, Alt.Latino listeners loved the L.A. band Chicano Batman.
Itzel Alejandra Martinez
/
Courtesy of the artist
In 2014,<em> Alt.Latino </em>listeners loved the L.A. band Chicano Batman.
Listen to the Show

One of the best things about doing Alt.Latino is that every day, Alt.Latino co host Felix Contreras and I get to talk to people from around the world who love music as much as we do. We both got into journalism for many reasons and one is that while we love talking to people. Alt.Latino give us a great excuse to seek out like minded music fans.

It's also a great way to learn about music. We've found out about some of our favorite musicians through recommendations from Alt.Latino listeners.

A few weeks ago we premiered our Favorite Latin Music Of 2014 show. But as always, Alt.Latino is a dialogue, so we asked listeners to write in and recommend the best music we missed. To the surprise of no one, you guys had some fantastic suggestions.

Of course, the conversation at Alt.Latino never ends, so let us know what other music blew your minds in 2014.

Helado Negro, <em>Double Youth.</em>
Helado Negro, Double Youth.
Helado Negro, Double Youth.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Chicano Batman, <em>Cycles of Existential Rhyme</em>.
Chicano Batman, Cycles of Existential Rhyme.
Chicano Batman, Cycles of Existential Rhyme.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Mia Maestro, <em>Si Agua.</em>
Mia Maestro, Si Agua.
Mia Maestro, Si Agua.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Javiera Mena, <em>Otra Era.</em>
Javiera Mena, Otra Era.
Javiera Mena, Otra Era.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Marya Bravo, <em>Comportamento Geral</em>.
Marya Bravo, Comportamento Geral.
Marya Bravo, Comportamento Geral.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Jessica Hernandez & the Deltas, <em>Secret Evil.</em>
Jessica Hernandez & the Deltas, Secret Evil.
Jessica Hernandez & the Deltas, Secret Evil.
/ Courtesy of the artist
La Santa Cecilia, <em>Someday New.</em>
La Santa Cecilia, Someday New.
La Santa Cecilia, Someday New.
/ Courtesy of the artist

