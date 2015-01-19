© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Song Premiere: Bob Dylan, 'Stay With Me'

By Bob Boilen
Published January 19, 2015 at 5:03 AM CST
Bob Dylan's next album, <em>Shadows In The Night</em>, out on February 3, is a selection of songs made famous by Frank Sinatra.
William Claxton
/
Courtesy of the artist
Bob Dylan's next album, <em>Shadows In The Night</em>, out on February 3, is a selection of songs made famous by Frank Sinatra.

Trying to predict a musical future is impossible. I have proof: Bob Dylan is recording songs Frank Sinatra made popular! No one saw this coming and nothing could prepare us for it. It's weird and kind of wonderful. Here's a man clearly in love with the Great American Songbook and despite his restricted vocal he's brave enough to tackle it.

And so here it is: On the version of "Stay With Me" he released in 1964, Sinatra was backed by a big band and orchestra. Dylan's new version is distilled down for a five-piece band, recorded live in the studio in one or two takes for Shadows in the Night, the all-Sinatra covers album coming out on Feb. 3.

So what do you think of this: A hidden gem uncovered? Or something else?

Bob Boilen
Bob Boilen
