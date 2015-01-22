© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Latin Symphony: How Classical Music Saved Dinorah Marquez's Life

By Jasmine Garsd
Published January 22, 2015 at 11:30 AM CST
Every once in a while on Alt.Latino, we like to showcase people in the Latino community who are making a change, whether it's journalists who denounce injustices, writers who change the landscape of American literature, or musicians who stretch our imagination.

This week, we've invited music teacher Dinorah Marquez to the show. Eleven years ago, she started the Latino Arts: Strings program at the United Community Center and Bruce-Guadalupe Community School in Milwaukee. The program has been wildly successful.

Join us as Marquez discusses how classical music saved her life as a young Mexican immigrant, and describes how she uses classical songs of Latino heritage to strengthen her own community.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

