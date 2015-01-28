© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Our Point Of View At Le Poisson Rouge

Jazz At Lincoln Center | By Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published January 28, 2015 at 10:29 PM CST

Blue Note Records celebrated its 75th anniversary last year, marking three-quarters of a century issuing music by the biggest names in jazz history. The company continues to aspire to that standard, with a contemporary roster ever on the lookout for today's movers and shakers. The supergroup Our Point Of View — the name references a 1963 Herbie Hancock album — combines six of those Blue Note artists for a program of originals and classics heard on Blue Note Records alike.

Jazz Night In America presents Robert Glasper, Ambrose Akinmusire, Marcus Strickland, Lionel Loueke, Derrick Hodge and Kendrick Scott — collectively, Our Point Of View — at Le Poisson Rouge in downtown New York.

Patrick Jarenwattananon
