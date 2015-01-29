© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published January 29, 2015 at 1:46 PM CST
Panda Bear's "Tropic Of Cancer" is one of the tracks public radio couldn't stop playing in January.
Courtesy of the artist
Panda Bear's "Tropic Of Cancer" is one of the tracks public radio couldn't stop playing in January.
Father John Misty, <em>Born In The U.S.A</em>
1 of 8  — Father John Misty, Born In The U.S.A
Father John Misty, Born In The U.S.A
/ Courtesy of the artist
Waxahatchee, <em>Ivy Tripp</em>
2 of 8  — Waxahatchee, Ivy Tripp
Waxahatchee, Ivy Tripp
/ Courtesy of the artist
POND, <em>Man It Feels Like Space Again</em>
3 of 8  — POND, Man It Feels Like Space Again
POND, Man It Feels Like Space Again
/ Courtesy of the artist
Jack Ladder & The Dreamlanders, <em>Playmates</em>
4 of 8  — Jack Ladder & The Dreamlanders, Playmates
Jack Ladder & The Dreamlanders, Playmates
/ Courtesy of the artist
Caitlin Canty, <em>Reckless Skyline</em>
5 of 8  — Caitlin Canty, Reckless Skyline
Caitlin Canty, Reckless Skyline
/ Courtesy of the artist
Eyelids, <em>854</em>
6 of 8  — Eyelids, 854
Eyelids, 854
/ Courtesy of the artist
Pop Zeus & Wyatt Blair, "I've Never Been More Alive"
7 of 8  — Pop Zeus & Wyatt Blair, "I've Never Been More Alive"
Pop Zeus & Wyatt Blair, "I've Never Been More Alive"
/ Courtesy of Lolipop Records
Fine Print, "Can't Lie"
8 of 8  — Fine Print, "Can't Lie"
Fine Print, "Can't Lie"
/ Courtesy of the artist

Heavy Rotation is a monthly sampler of public radio hosts' favorite songs. Check out past editions here.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPRNPR News