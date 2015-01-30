Chilean Rock, Colombian Soul And Some Texas Punk

We haven't done a new music show in a while, and my desk is about to collapse under the weight of so many new releases. One of my favorites this week is a track by Chilean singer Camila Moreno, one of the best artists I've discovered in years. She's a brilliant guitarist, as well as a fantastic lyricist who sings skillfully about politics, love and loss.

Moreno's live act is frenetic, mesmerizing and intriguing without being gimmicky. In "Libres Y Estupidos" ("Free And Stupid"), from her upcoming album, Moreno demonstrates that she's also a stellar producer, leaving even the hard-to-impress Felix Contreras slack-jawed.

That's just the tip of the iceberg, as today's show also features Colombian soul, classic Brazilian disco and some downloadable Texas punk from the band Fea.

Join us — and, as always, join the conversation. What new music have you been enjoying recently?

