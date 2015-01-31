Bach, Brits And A Bodacious Boston Orchestra: New Classical Albums
It may be deep midwinter, when music releases are usually sparse, but this month a surprising crop of intriguing classical albums has popped up. In this visit to All Things Considered, host Arun Rath and I listen to a fearless Boston orchestra powering through a symphonic blockbuster by American composer Andrew Norman, as well as a smartly programmed album by the British Aurora Orchestra that includes a Paul Simon song. The popular Anderson and Roe piano duo takes on the sturdy music of Bach, and we'll meet Sonya Yoncheva, a Bulgarian soprano whose star is on the rise.
1 of 3 — Roadtrip is the new album from the British ensemble called Aurora Orchestra.
2 of 3 — The piano duo Anderson and Roe play Bach on their new album.
3 of 3 — The Boston Modern Orchestra Project takes on Andrew Norman's audacious piece called Play.
