© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jason Moran And The Bandwagon At The Kennedy Center

Jazz At Lincoln Center | By Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published February 18, 2015 at 1:35 AM CST

Pianist and composer Jason Moran is known for the scope and scale of his works: a dance party based on the music of early virtuoso Fats Waller, a multimedia presentation reconfiguring the 1959 Town Hall concert of Thelonious Monk, a suite inspired by the quilting tradition of Gee's Bend, Ala. But much of his work stems from his long-running trio, the Bandwagon, featuring Nasheet Waits on drums and Tarus Mateen on bass. And as the Artistic Director for Jazz at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., Moran has a place to bring the Bandwagon to work out its next big ideas.

Jazz Night In America taps the archives to present a fall 2013 set from Jason Moran and The Bandwagon, live at the Kennedy Center's intimate Jazz Club room. "This is our house," he says from the stage, introducing a set filled with Fats Waller signatures and other surprises.

Copyright 2022 WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center. To see more, visit WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center.

Tags

NPRNPR News
Patrick Jarenwattananon
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon