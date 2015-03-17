© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

SXSW 2015 Music Preview

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published March 17, 2015 at 6:15 AM CDT
If you love music as much as we do (we really love music), there's a good chance that this is one of your favorite weeks of the year. This is when the massive South by Southwest music festival and conference bubbles up and spills over into the streets of Austin, Texas. For five days, live music pours out of every alley, doorway, club, restaurant and street corner. Whether it's sensory overload or total nirvana, March 17-21 is all about discovering some new band or sound that sets your ears on end.

NPR Music is heading to SXSW with big hopes and plans to discover and present new music we love. In preparation for our trip, we listened to thousands of songs by the bands who will be in Austin. On this week's All Songs Considered, hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton are joined by NPR Music's Stephen Thompson and NPR contributor Katie Presley to share some of the early discoveries they're most excited to see and hear, from the comical Canadian punk band Needs and English rapper Little Simz to Icelandic singer-songwriter Kaleo and the sparkling twee-pop group Kero Kero Bonito.

