SXSW 2015 Wrap-Up: Our Favorite Discoveries And Memorable Moments

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published March 25, 2015 at 8:40 AM CDT
Clockwise from upper left: Girl Band, Girlpool, Kate Tempest, The Prettiots
Courtesy of the artists
Clockwise from upper left: Girl Band, Girlpool, Kate Tempest, The Prettiots

After a week of 16-hour days and little-to-no sleep, the All Songs Considered gang is back from Austin with a slew of musical discoveries from the 2015 South by Southwest music festival. On this week's show, hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton are joined by NPR Music's Stephen Thompson to share their favorite finds and memorable moments, from the brutal and strange rock of Dublin's Girl Band and the bizarre J-pop group Mahousyoujo-ni-naritai, to the quirky-comical pop group The Prettiots and the interstellar vibrations of Golden Dawn Arkestra.

More from SXSW 2015:

Watch Courtney Barnett perform her new album live.

Watch Torres perform a quietly intense, late night lullaby.

Watch Laura Marling give a rainy night performance in a churchyard.

Watch The Mynabirds sing a lover's hymn on the banks of Waller Creek.

Watch Luluc play a lullaby in the dark.

Watch Tom Brosseau's murder ballad from a church courtyard.

Watch Compton rapper Boogie in concert.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
