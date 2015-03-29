DJ Betto Arcos Spices Up The Accordion

Betto Arcos, host of Global Village on KPFK in Los Angeles and globetrotting DJ, is a frequent guest on the weekends on All Things Considered, where he discusses the music he's found on his journeys. On this episode, Arcos shares music that utilizes the accordion, with eye towards coaxing new and unexpected sounds out of the instrument. Hear the conversation at the audio link, and check out the music below.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.