© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

DJ Betto Arcos Spices Up The Accordion

By NPR Staff
Published March 29, 2015 at 4:21 PM CDT
Marco Ambrosini and Jean-Louis Matinier, who respectively hail from Italy and France, are among Betto Arcos' favorite musicians currently testing the sonic limits of the accordion.
Daniel Vass
/
Courtesy of the artist
Marco Ambrosini and Jean-Louis Matinier, who respectively hail from Italy and France, are among Betto Arcos' favorite musicians currently testing the sonic limits of the accordion.

Betto Arcos, host of Global Village on KPFK in Los Angeles and globetrotting DJ, is a frequent guest on the weekends on All Things Considered, where he discusses the music he's found on his journeys. On this episode, Arcos shares music that utilizes the accordion, with eye towards coaxing new and unexpected sounds out of the instrument. Hear the conversation at the audio link, and check out the music below.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Inventio
1 of 4  — Inventio
Inventio
/ Courtesy of the artist
Una pequeña historia de la Trikitixa
2 of 4  — Una pequeña historia de la Trikitixa
Una pequeña historia de la Trikitixa
/ Courtesy of the artist
Tierra Colorada en el Teatro Colón: Chango Spasiuk en Concierto (En Vivo)
3 of 4  — Tierra Colorada en el Teatro Colón: Chango Spasiuk en Concierto (En Vivo)
Tierra Colorada en el Teatro Colón: Chango Spasiuk en Concierto (En Vivo)
/ Courtesy of the artist
Maestros
4 of 4  — Maestros
Maestros
/ Courtesy of the artist

Tags

NPRNPR News
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff