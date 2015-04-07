New Mix: Passion Pit, Franz Ferdinand With Sparks, Killer Mike & MNDR, More

On this week's All Songs Considered we talk about the secrets to being happy and how they relate to a euphoric new track from the electro-pop group Passion Pit. We'll hear the first song from Franz Ferdinand's collaboration with one of Bob Boilen's favorite bands from the early '70s — the wild, strange and playful duo Sparks. Together, as FFS, they cordially invite everyone to "piss off!"

Also making a comeback on this week's show: The legendary Northwest garage rock group The Sonics. It's been 35 years since they last put out an album, and 50 years since releasing their groundbreaking debut, Here Are The Sonics. But their new album sounds like no time has passed at all. We follow with a raucous Kentucky rock group called White Reaper that might not exist if it weren't for The Sonics. Co-host Robin Hilton shows off his earnest side by playing a soaring love song by BC Camplight that features an inspired melody. And the Los Angeles-based electronic musician MNDR and rapper Killer Mike have a slinky new song written for an upcoming version of the Grand Theft Auto V video game.

But first: Why is James Brown in the studio? And how come Bob feels so good? Get the answers by listening to the full show.

