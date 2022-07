Watch Jim James and his band perform songs from The Waterfall live during a special First Listen Live concert from Mack Sennett Studios in Los Angeles, presented by KCRW.

Set List

"Believe (Nobody Knows)"

"Compound Fracture"

"Like a River"

"In Its Infancy (The Waterfall)"

"Get the Point"

"Spring (Among the Living)"

"Thin Line"

"Big Decisions"

"Tropics (Erase Traces)"

"Only Memories Remain"

"Wonderful (The Way I Feel)" [Encore]

"Down On The Bottom" [Encore]

"Circuital" [Encore]

"Victory Dance" [Encore]

