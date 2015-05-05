Happy Cinco De Morrissey!

Listen To The Show Listen • 41:54

This year on Alt.Latino, we try something different. Instead of your typical Cinco De Mayo show, we've created an entirely new holiday: Cinco De Morrissey!

Why Morrissey? Because he's a Mexican obsession on both sides of the border, a true icon. So today we check out Moz's best tunes and discuss why he's so beloved. Join us and let us know: What's your favorite Morrissey song?

