Celebrating Joe Temperley In Concert

For 25 years, the baritone saxophone chair of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra has been held by a one Joe Temperley. The Scottish musician, now 85, carries tons of credits to his C.V., especially with big bands: Thad Jones-Mel Lewis, Woody Herman, Buddy Rich, Clark Terry and — most notably — the Duke Ellington Orchestra.

Jazz Night In America visits Jazz at Lincoln Center as the JLCO salutes its elder statesman, featuring Temperley on his favorite Ellington tunes and a new concerto that managing and artistic director Wynton Marsalis dedicated to his longtime colleague.

