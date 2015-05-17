© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

From Four Different Corners Of Africa, Four Bold New Albums

By NPR Staff
Published May 17, 2015 at 11:03 AM CDT
Tuareg blues and griot guitar meet virtuoso percussion on <em>Zoy Zoy</em>, the latest album from the Niger band Tal National.
Tuareg blues and griot guitar meet virtuoso percussion on <em>Zoy Zoy</em>, the latest album from the Niger band Tal National.

World-music DJ Betto Arcos is back — this time, with music he's found all over the African continent. The host of Global Village on KPFK in Los Angeles recently joined NPR's Arun Rath to discuss new albums from four different corners of Africa, including soulful songs from a prison in Malawi, dance music from Congo and a collaboration between a Malian singer and a Cuban pianist. Hear their conversation at the audio link, and check out the music below.

From Kinshasa
I Have No Everything Here
Zoy Zoy
At Home
