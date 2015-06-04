Dreaming En Español: Latin Music To Soothe Your Summertime Soul
Summer is finally here, at least in spirit, so Alt.Latino returns with a cool mix engineered for maximum soothing. We've got Cuban soul remixed, some fluffy Mexican pop and a great little song about an Argentine who falls asleep in the Paraguayan jungle.
So tune in — and, as always, let us know what music you're using to keep yourselves cool.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
1 of 7 — x
x
/ x
2 of 7 — x
x
/ x
3 of 7 — x
x
/ x
4 of 7 — s
s
/ s
5 of 7 — x
x
/ x
6 of 7 — x
x
/ x
7 of 7 — s
s
/ s